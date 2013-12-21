Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract valued at up to $562 million to provide nine months of support, logistics and modifications for the stealthy F-22 fighter jet, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
The contract, which includes reliability and maintainability upgrades, runs through September 30, it said in a daily digest of major weapons contracts.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.