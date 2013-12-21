The final F-22 Raptor fighter jet rolls out of the assembly plant during a ceremony marking the occasion at the Lockheed Martin Plant in Marietta , Georgia, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract valued at up to $562 million to provide nine months of support, logistics and modifications for the stealthy F-22 fighter jet, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The contract, which includes reliability and maintainability upgrades, runs through September 30, it said in a daily digest of major weapons contracts.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa. Editing by Andre Grenon)