Oil down on lower than expected drop in U.S. inventories
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, nearing their lowest level since late March after data showed a lower than expected decline in U.S. inventories.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has been awarded a contract worth $914 million to upgrade Singapore's F-16 aircraft, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The work is expected to be complete by the middle of 2023 and was a result of a sole source acquisition, the U.S. Department of Defense said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
It was unclear how many aircraft would be upgraded.
In 2014, the Defense Department notified Congress that it had approved the sale to Singapore of upgrades for 60 F-16 fighter jets.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MEXICO CITY/OTTAWA From launching a data-mining drive aiming to find supply-chain pressure points to sending officials to mobilize allies in key U.S. states, Mexico and Canada are bolstering their defenses of a regional trade pact President Donald Trump vows to rewrite.