WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a five-year follow-on contract worth up to $980 million for work on U.S. missile defense command control, battle management and communications, the Defense Department said Friday.

The ordering period under the sole-source contract is from January 1, 2012, through December 31, 2016, the Pentagon said in a digest item, without specifying the overall system at issue.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf)