Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) was awarded a $1.27 billion contract for the delivery of 13 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Monday.
It said six F-35Bs would go to the Marine Corps, three F-35As to the Air Force and four F-35Cs to the Navy.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
JERUSALEM Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.