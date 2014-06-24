A Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II joint strike fighter flies toward its new home at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida in this U.S. Air Force picture taken on January 11, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Joely Santiago/Handout

WASHINGTON The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it had awarded Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) a contract valued at $1.9 billion to complete work on two more missile-warning satellites as part of the Space-Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS) system.

The contract, announced in the Pentagon's daily digest of major contract awards, runs through Sept. 30, 2022.

It funds completion of the fifth and sixth satellites in the SBIRS system, and includes performance incentives and options for acoustic testing, launch operations an early on-orbit testing, the Pentagon said.

The contract comes on top of advanced procurement funding awarded to Lockheed earlier to start buying parts that take a long time to order. It will also fund completion of the associated ground operations and processing updates.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)