Waymo working on self-driving trucks
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
Logitech, the No. 1 maker of computer mice, swung to a third-quarter loss from a year earlier and said it would divest non-strategic products, as it continues to be hit hard by weakness in the global PC market.
Struggling to adapt to a market increasingly dominated by touch-screen tablets and smartphones which do not need mice, it posted a net loss of $195 million, or $1.24 per share in the third quarter.
That compares with a net profit of $55 million, or $0.32 per share in the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales fell 14 percent to $615 million.
"Continued weakness in the global PC market was the primary factor in our disappointing Q3 results," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a statement.
Darrell said the company has started divesting its remote controls and digital video security businesses and plans to discontinue other non-strategic products, such as speaker docks and console gaming peripherals, by the end of 2013.
It took a $211 million charge on its underperforming video conferencing unit. Excluding the impairment charge, third-quarter non-GAAP operating income would have been $31 million and non-GAAP net income would have been $16 million, Logitech said.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.