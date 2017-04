Tropical storm Lorenzo, located about 830 miles east of Bermuda is likely to weaken in the next 48 hours, and is expected to become a remnant low on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Lorenzo is now packing winds near 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour) and moving east-northeast near 9 miles per hour (15 km per hour), the NHC said.

(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)