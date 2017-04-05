KUALA LUMPUR South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group plans to list its Malaysian petrochemical unit in the third quarter, company filings show, in an initial public offering that sources say could raise as much as $1.5 billion.

The listing could be one of the biggest IPOs in years in Malaysia, which has not seen any listing of $1 billion and above since the $1.5 billion IPO of Astro Malaysia Holdings (ASTR.KL) in 2012.

In a filing on the Korea Exchange on Tuesday, the conglomerate's unit, Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS), said it plans to list subsidiary Lotte Chemical Titan Holding on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange.

Lotte Chemical said it plans to offer up to 740.48 million shares in its Malaysian unit, with an over-allotment option for up to 55.54 million shares.

It listed the target IPO date as the third quarter of 2017 and said proceeds will be used to build a naphtha cracker in Indonesia and a polypropylene plant in Malaysia, as well as to expand its cracker facility in Malaysia.

The IPO was originally planned for last year but was shelved following revelations of South Korea's investigations into alleged fraud at Lotte Group.

Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are joint global coordinators on the deal, while CIMB Investment Bank, HSBC and Nomura are joint bookrunners.

Lotte Chemical said the size and pricing of IPO is yet to be determined.

Two sources familiar with the matter said the company is looking to raise $1-$1.5 billion in the IPO. The sources did not want to be identified as the talks are private.

One source said the IPO prospectus will likely be listed on the Malaysian securities regulator's website for review within days.

Lotte Chemical Titan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)