The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday it was responding to an crude oil discharge near Pilottown, Louisiana.

It received a report at 10 a.m. that about 840 gallons of crude oil had entered the Lower Mississippi River near South Pass from a corroded flow line, the U.S. Coast Guard added.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, it said.

