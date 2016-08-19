HOUSTON Two Louisiana refineries in the areas hardest hit by flooding were running at reduced production levels on Friday, sources familiar with operations at the plants said.

An ExxonMobil Corp spokeswoman said the company's refining and petrochemical complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was operating on Friday, but declined to discuss the status of specific units.

Sources familiar with operations at Exxon's 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge refinery, said production was down to 60 percent of capacity with a crude distillation unit (CDU) and a coking unit shut and production on another CDU cut in half, as has been the case since Tuesday.

Exxon shut a CDU and coker due to flooding at an offsite storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the refinery. That facility may remain out of operation for another week, the sources said. Production was cut in half on the other crude unit for maintenance planned prior to the floods.

Exxon is sending LPG from the Baton Rouge refinery to the adjoining chemical plant.

Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery was operating at reduced staffing due to the floods and reduced production due to an Aug. 11 fire that shut the 45,000 bpd heavy oil hydrocracker.

A Motiva spokeswoman did not reply to a message on Friday seeking information about operations at the Convent refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)