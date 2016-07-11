A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) are considering lowering the approval threshold they need to achieve from the German exchange's investors to push their deal through, as they try to keep the merger on track following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Deutsche Boerse said on Sunday it was concerned that the 75 percent threshold for its shareholders to approve the deal might prove difficult to cross because index funds which hold up to 15 percent of its shares are unable to accept the offer until the minimum level of acceptances has already been reached.

The companies said in separate statements that the parties involved were looking at the potential for lowering the minimum acceptance threshold "with a view to enabling index funds to participate in the offer".

A final decision on whether to lower the minimum threshold will be made on Monday, the exchange operators said.

"The fact that Deutsche Boerse is considering lowering the threshold leads us to believe the vote could be much closer than that of LSE's 99 percent approval," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) analysts wrote in a note.

The British company asked its shareholders to back its $27 billion merger with its German counterpart to create a European exchange giant on July 4 at a subdued, short meeting, dismissing concerns it was "shackling itself to a corpse" after the EU referendum result.

Deutsche Boerse was to ask its shareholders to back the deal - the third attempt by the LSE to merge with the German exchange operator in some 16 years - in a postal vote that closes on July 12.

However if the threshold is lowered there will be an extension of the acceptance period for a further two weeks.

Numis Securities analyst Jonathan Goslin told Reuters that the move was largely a technicality and that there are bigger hurdles for the merger to pass further down the line.

"This is just a step along the way to the deal completing but they still need regulatory approval before anything can be done," he said.

LSE said on Thursday that U.S. and Russian authorities had approved the merger, giving it the first set of regulatory clearances.

However financial regulators in Germany and Britain, along with European Union antitrust authorities, are likely to pose a sterner test.

Last month, German markets regulator BaFin said it was hard to see how the head office of the merged group could be in London given that Britain was leaving the EU.

Shares in LSE were up 0.5 percent at 2,586 pence at 0802 GMT (04:02 a.m. EDT). Deutsche Boerse's stock was up 0.61 percent.

Up to Friday's close, LSE shares had fallen about 6 percent since the Brexit referendum but were still up more than 11 percent from their close the day before the deal was announced.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Adrian Croft)