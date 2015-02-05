LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said on Thursday it would sell Russell Investments, the asset management arm of the Frank Russell Co business which it acquired for $2.7 billion last year.

LSE said in a statement it was launching a sale process, having already received a number of expressions of interest in the unit.

Reuters reported last week that LSE was planning to sell the investment management unit for about $1.4 billion.

LSE bought Frank Russell from insurer Northwestern Mutual, primarily for its large index business. The exchange beat a number of interested buyers, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) (CM.TO) and a handful of private equity firms, sources told Reuters last week.

The exchange operator decided to run a formal sales process after having informal conversations with at least three interested buyers, including CIBC, the sources added.

LSE said in June it was conducting a "comprehensive review" of the asset management business, which had $275 billion under management as of Sept. 30.

