LONDON Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is interested in purchasing Portugal's flag carrier that is set to be privatized this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Christoph Franz, Lufthansa's chief executive, told the FT, that the German airline would look at the case for buying Transportes Aereos Portugueses.

The German carrier looks set to face competition for TAP because of its strong ties to the fast-growing Latin American market.

"(TAP) is one of the larger carriers who manage the gateway to Latin America, and that is clearly a good reason to at least listen if your colleagues <at TAP> are giving you a phone call," Franz is quoted as saying.

