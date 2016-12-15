Spain signals satellite firm of strategic interest in Abertis bid
MADRID Spain signaled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia .
BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is eyeing a decision next year on a long-haul plane order for newly acquired Brussels Airlines, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We of course will continue to harmonize the fleet, using the A320 for short-range. And a decision needs to be taken on future of long-range fleet next year," Carsten Spohr told journalists.
He added there were no plans for staff layoffs as part of the deal, and that cost benefits would instead come from using the size of the Lufthansa group to push ticket sales and jointly purchase planes, fuel and insurance.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
MADRID Spain signaled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia .
LONDON Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.