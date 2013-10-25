FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to outsource 1,300 IT jobs, almost a third of IT unit Lufthansa Systems' workforce, as part of a deepening group-wide savings drive.

Lufthansa has started to look for an international IT company with which to cooperate, a spokeswoman for Lufthansa Systems said on Friday.

She said Lufthansa wanted to call for fresh tenders for its IT services but was looking to lower its IT costs by tens of millions of euros, which Lufthansa Systems cannot manage on its own.

Some 1,000 of the jobs to be outsourced are in Germany, where Lufthansa Systems operates a data centre near Frankfurt and a call centre in the northern German city of Flensburg. Other sites affected include Budapest in Hungary and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Lufthansa is in the midst of deep restructuring that is already costing 3,500 jobs as the company aims to boost its annual operating profit to 2.3 billion euros in 2015.

Lufthansa Systems was initially expected to contribute 35 million euros of savings to that goal.

