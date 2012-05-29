HONG KONG Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) plans a secondary listing in Hong Kong within a year, a company executive said on Tuesday, as it seeks to attract Asian investors.

The listing will be of existing shares worth more than $1 billion obtained through buybacks, Leonid Fedun, vice president of the company, told a media briefing in Hong Kong on the company's global strategy.

"Our aim going forward is to obtain a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. They will be existing shares," Fedun said, adding that the secondary listing was aimed at raising Lukoil's profile in Asia where investors might give its shares a higher valuation.

"Regarding the volume I would think it would depend on demand but it is going to be in excess of one billion U.S. dollars," he said.

Moscow-listed Lukoil, which already has secondary listing in London, was in final talks to hire China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Renaissance Capital to handle the deal, although there was no plan to issue any new shares initially, he said.

The company was also considering listing in Shanghai when conditions matured, he added.

China has said that it planned to set up an international board in Shanghai to attract foreign listings, but the plan has been delayed repeatedly for years.

Lukoil would follow in the footsteps of U.S. luxury handbag maker Coach Inc (COH.N) (6388.HK), casino operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd MPEL.O 6883.HK and Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) 6210.HK in choosing a rare method called "listing by introduction" to tap Hong Kong investors.

Some bankers have dubbed listing without issuance of new shares an expensive marketing exercise.

For companies looking to increase their profile among Asian investors a secondary listing or listing by introduction in Hong Kong may be less expensive than an IPO, but because there is no new issuance of stock, trading volumes tend to be thin, limiting their appeal.

SLUMP IN STOCK ISSUANCES

This year has been marked by a slump in stock issuances as investors flee equity markets on increased volatility caused by Europe's debt troubles.

IPOs had their worst start in about four years in the Asia-Pacific region in 2012, with overall equity market activity down about a fifth from 2011. Volumes for initial offerings in Hong Kong plunged about 82 percent through early May from the same time last year.

MSCI's index for Asia ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS has fallen about 10.7 percent since the beginning of May and Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI is down 10.9 percent.

Fedun said Lukoil aimed to increase supply of natural gas it produced in Central Asia via pipeline to China and was also seeking to develop unconventional resources such as shale gas in China.

Lukoil, which has operations in 37 countries, currently has no plans to invest in Myanmar's oil and gas sector as "there are many opportunities elsewhere," he said. Lukoil also has no plans to invest in Australia's natural gas sector because assets there are "very expensive."

Lukoil reported on Monday a forecast-beating 7.7 percent increase in first-quarter earnings to $3.79 billion, with higher oil prices helping to offset a slight fall in production.

Lukoil said its first-quarter sales grew 19 percent to $35.26 billion from $29.63 billion in the year-earlier period, while analysts had expected sales to rise to $35.21 billion.

(Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)