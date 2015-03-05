A Lumber Liquidators store sign is shown outside one of the companies retail locations in San Diego, California March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

MIAMI A $5 million class-action lawsuit filed this week in Florida accuses hardwood and laminate flooring giant Lumber Liquidators, Inc of selling products laden with cancer-causing chemicals.

The case, filed on Tuesday in federal court in Miami, claims the company "deceptively manufactured, labeled and sold the toxic laminate flooring."

A similar lawsuit was filed late last year in California.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, called on federal agencies Wednesday to investigate the Delaware-based company's flooring.

"Because this could affect millions of homeowners, it’s imperative we get some answers quickly,” Nelson said.

His statement followed a report Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" that found high levels of the carcinogen formaldehyde in the lumber company's products.

The report sampled Chinese-made laminate flooring sold in California, Virginia, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Out of 31 samples, CBS found only one was compliant with California formaldehyde emissions standards.

Lumber Liquidators representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company has disputed the network’s testing methods and said it complies with U.S. emissions regulations.

In the Southern District of Florida the case is number 1:15-cv-20876, Joaquin F. Badias vs. Lumber Liquidators, Inc. et al.

