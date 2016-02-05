Conservationists, including renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, are hoping the Year of the Monkey will shine a light on the threats the species are facing worldwide, namely in Asia.

Hunted for food, traditional medicine and the pet trade, primate populations in Asia, particularly China, are under pressure.

"I think it's going to be a very lucky year for all of us who care about monkeys, apes, primates and animals in general but particularly the primates," Goodall said in a video.

"And I hope that it will be a year where we can really draw attention to the wonderful monkeys and apes of China and the rest of Asia because they badly need our help, we really need to step up conservation. And what better time to do it than the Year of the Monkey."

In Hong Kong, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden wants to spread the message of conservation, while Ocean Park is aiming to educate the public about endangered wildlife.