Japan bathhouse offers 'naked school' to lure bathers
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
SINGAPORE A rooster at Singapore's Jurong Bird Park inspired visiting Chinese tourists to make a few resolutions on Wednesday, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The holiday, which ushers in the "Year of the Rooster" in the Chinese zodiac is an important festival in several Asian nations, where Chinese traditions hold sway.
The bird park's two-year-old rooster was fed extra helpings of mealworms as visitors looked on.
"This rooster brings me back to nature," said Chinese tourist Wang Jian. "I hope that our lives will also be able to slow down a bit, to return to a more natural pace."
The holiday begins on Jan. 28 and sees millions of Chinese return home or travel abroad.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
TOKYO A Tokyo bathhouse is offering classes on topics ranging from comedy to gaming in hopes of luring younger bathers and reversing Japan's dying tradition of communal baths.
Images of U.S. President Donald Trump placing his hands on a glowing orb has set alight the internet, prompting comparisons to science fiction and fantasy villains.