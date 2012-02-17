SAO PAULO Troubled Brazilian oil services and equipment provider Lupatech (LUPA3.SA) said on Friday it expects to clinch a deal in three weeks with its main shareholders for 700 million reais ($408 million) in new capital to help it avert bankruptcy.

The investment holding company of state development bank BNDES BNDES.UL and Petros, the pension fund for employees of state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), will contribute part of the capital up to 300 million reais through a private placement of shares, Lupatech said in December.

The deal pulls Lupatech back from the brink bankruptcy and may help restore investor confidence in an iconic company in Brazil's nascent oil services industry.

The company's common share price spiked 13.8 percent on Friday to 5.92 reais. The share was battered over the past year, losing 80 percent of its value from the start of 2011 through the end of January 2012.

Lupatech is one of several companies that have made big investments in anticipation of an oil industry spending spree, only to find delays and regulatory issues have slowed contracts to a trickle, pinching cash flow as debt payments come due.

In the deal announced in December, Lupatech also agreed to take over the stake in oil services company San Antonio Brasil belonging to private equity firm GP Investments GPIV11.SA for 50 million reais.

