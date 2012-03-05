India's Lupin Ltd has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for the generic version of Geodon capsules used to treat schizophrenia, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The Geodon brand, owned by Pfizer Inc, had annual sales of $1.35 billion in the United States in 2011, Lupin said in a statement.

