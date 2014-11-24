MILAN Luxottica (LUX.MI) Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has raised his stake in Delfin, a holding company through which he controls the world's largest spectacles maker, paving the way for his wife to inherit a stake commanding a major say in Luxottica's future.

Del Vecchio upped his stake in Luxembourg-based Delfin to 25 percent from 1.72 percent by subscribing to a 162 million euro ($200 million) share issue, a spokeswoman for Delfin said, adding: "It makes inheritance plans easier".

The chairman has 100 percent of Delfin's voting rights but the new ownership structure would make it easier for his wife Nicoletta Zampillo to claim 25 percent of Delfin after his death, in line with Italy's inheritance laws.

Delfin controls 61.4 percent of Luxottica.

The move also reflects the tangled recent history of the company and its complex family ownership.

Del Vecchio, 79, has returned to play a more prominent role at the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses after the departures of two chief executives in as many months following disagreements with the family patriarch, who founded Luxottica in 1961.

Del Vecchio and his family's role in the company have been at the center of media attention following the exit of Luxottica's long-time CEO Andrea Guerra in September.

Guerra, who had fallen out with Del Vecchio, was replaced by Chief Financial Officer Enrico Cavatorta, but he too stepped down after only six weeks.

In a letter to employees last month, Del Vecchio denied that the changes at Luxottica had anything to do with his "numerous and complex" family.

The latest share purchase also means the six children whom Del Vecchio has fathered from three relationships will see their stakes in Delfin falling to 12.5 percent each, from 16.4 percent previously.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Valentina Za, Editing by David Holmes)