MILAN Luxottica (LUX.MI) could announce a new co-Chief Executive this week as the world's biggest eyewear maker tries to create a stable management team after the resignation of two chief executives in as many months, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said the choice of a new co-CEO in charge of markets could be announced on Wednesday or Thursday. Luxottica has said the selection process was at an advanced stage and the group hoped to make an announcement soon.

Separately, Luxottica has called an extraordinary board meeting for Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the meeting was called to appoint a new member to its human resources committee after the resignation of independent director Roger Abravanel, who stepped down alongside CEO Enrico Cavatorta on Oct. 13.

The sudden exit of two well-respected CEOs in six weeks followed a move by 79-year old chairman and biggest shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio to take on a more prominent role in running the company and has raised questions over governance and strategy at the company.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)