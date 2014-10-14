MILAN Shares in Italy's Luxottica (LUX.MI), the world's biggest eyewear maker, fell for a second day on Tuesday on concerns for where it might be heading after the resignation of its second chief executive in as many months.

Shares in the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses fell an initial 5 percent and were still down 3.4 percent at 36 euros by 1015 GMT (0615 EDT), extending a 9 percent drop on Monday on news that CEO Enrico Cavatorta was quitting just six weeks after taking over from long-time boss Andrea Guerra.

Both Guerra and Cavatorta had clashed with 79-year old Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who in recent months has taken on a more prominent role at the company he controls via a 61 percent stake.

Luxottica said in a statement late on Monday after a heated board meeting that Del Vecchio, who had taken a back seat during Guerra's 10-year tenure, would take on all corporate responsibilities for the time being.

However that failed to reassure investors as the abrupt exit of two well-respected managers in the space of six weeks is stoking concerns about Luxottica's ability to keep delivering the kind of revenue growth that led to sales more than doubling to 7.3 billion euros ($9 billion) under Guerra.

"(Cavatorta's) resignation calls into question the long-term strategy of the company and puts a big question mark on the capability to attract new talented managers in Luxottica," said Mediobanca.

"This remains a quality name," it said, adding it had an 'outperform' rating on the shares but that in the short to medium term the stock "looks more as a sell -- too much confusion and uncertainty ahead."

Cavatorta, chief financial officer at Luxottica since 1999, had been appointed on Sept. 1 as co-CEO for corporate functions as part of a complex corporate structure set up following Guerra's exit.

Announcing Cavatorta's resignation on Sunday Luxottica had said Del Vecchio would propose replacing him with Chief Operations Officer Massimo Vian while the company continued to look for a second co-chief executive.

But on Monday it said Vian will take on his new role only once the second co-CEO is found, a task that analysts say has been made more difficult by the management turmoil.

