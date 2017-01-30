Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica (LUX.MI) has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
Luxottica, which earlier this month signed a $50 billion merger deal with top lens maker Essilor (ESSI.PA), is already present in Brazil with a network of Sunglass Hut shops, a manufacturing plant and its wholesale business.
Oticas Carol operates a franchise of around 950 outlets selling both prescription frames and sunglasses, with annual revenue of around 200 million euros. Its main shareholders are investment funds 3i Group, Neuberger Berman and Siguler Guff & Company.
Luxottica is due to report full-year sales later on Monday.($1 = 0.9413 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.