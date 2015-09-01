PARIS LVMH has hired as its new head of digital Ian Rogers, from Apple, as part of the luxury group's drive to more fully embrace the Internet.

It marks one of the most high profile luxury hires from the digital industry as fashion, jewelry and cosmetics brands race to build up teams able to engage online customers.

Previously, transfers went the other way around as Apple poached several luxury executives including Angela Ahrendts, former Burberry Chief Executive, and Paul Deneve, former boss of Saint Laurent, owned by Kering.

Last year, L'Oreal created the job of chief digital officer to expand its presence online and hired the Bulgarian-born and French-educated Lubomira Rochet who sits on the cosmetics group's executive committee.

Rogers used to run Apple's Beats Music online service before it was bought last year by the U.S. company and then joined its iTunes team as a senior director. Rogers takes up his new job at LVMH in October.

While luxury goods sales globally have slowed down in recent years to around 5 percent annually, luxury online sales have been rising by more than 20-30 percent, albeit from a very low base.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by William Hardy)