SAO PAULO Slowing global commodities markets and volatile regional currencies may hurt mergers and acquisitions activity across Latin America, although improved living conditions in some countries could be a catalyst for future deals, law firm Linklaters LLP said in a report on Thursday.

Cross-border M&A activity involving Latin American companies during the 2010-2014 period rose 9 percent by volume of deals and 29 percent by value from the previous five-year period, outpacing the rest of the world, the report showed.

A significant part of that growth in the past five years stemmed from the commodities industry, which has slumped considerably over the past 12 months. Mounting demand for infrastructure and robust activity in healthcare and financial services could partially offset declining commodities-related M&A in Latin America for the coming years.

"The boom within the commodities sector that injected a significant amount of capital into the region in recent years is probably not going to return any time soon," Alberto Luzárraga, head of Linklaters' São Paulo office and co-head of the firm's Latin America practice, said in an interview.

His remarks underscore the importance of M&A as a source of hard currency for Latin America and a measure of investor confidence in the region. It remains unclear how corruption scandals in some countries, slowing growth and weaker regional currencies will impact dealmaking activity beyond 2015.

Factors including demographic changes and a trend toward consolidation in different countries and industries, "indicate that M&A activity will remain healthy in the region going forward," Luzárraga added.

Outside of commodities, companies in the healthcare, pharmaceutical and insurance sectors will likely feature as takeover targets, he said. Private-equity firms will be essential to injecting momentum to dealmaking, Luzárraga added.

Along with activity in the oil and gas industry, the region's M&A market will depend on Brazil, where the value of takeovers involving local companies rose by 55 percent in the 10-year period analyzed by the report. A weaker currency should keep assets in the country attractive for foreign buyers, Luzárraga added.

Linklaters, which opened its office in Brazil in 1997, has advised on more than a dozen deals in the region worth about $8.5 billion since the start of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters deals intelligence data.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)