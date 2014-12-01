A visitor tries a slot machine during the Global Gaming Expo Asia in Macau May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG Gambling revenue in the world's biggest gambling hub Macau fell 19.6 percent in November on an annual basis, the sixth consecutive drop, as China's pervasive war on corruption and slowing economic growth damp the appetite to wager.

Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 24.3 billion patacas ($3.04 billion) in November, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, from 33.5 billion patacas a year earlier, according to data released by the Macau government on Monday.

Analysts were expecting a decline of 18 percent to 21 percent.

The southern Chinese territory, a special administrative region like neighboring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino gambling is legal. Macau made $45 billion in gambling revenue last year.

A slew of factors over the past six months have cut the number of so-called "mass market" gamers from the mainland.

(Reporting by Farah Master)