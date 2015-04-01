NEW YORK Simon Property Group Inc's (SPG.N) failed bid to buy U.S. upscale shopping center operator Macerich Co (MAC.N) is unlikely to crush either company's stock price for a simple reason: No one is building any more "Class A" malls.

Macerich late on Tuesday rejected Simon's sweetened cash-and-stock offer, which was valued at $95.50 a share, or $23.2 billion including debt.

Macerich Chief Executive Officer Arthur Coppola said in a statement that the revised bid did not reflect the full value of the company, the third-largest U.S. real estate investment trust.

Analysts suggested Coppola had a point because upscale malls such as Macerich's Tysons Corner Center in northern Virginia are unique assets that cannot be built as easily as hotels, apartment or office buildings.

Simon's bid and Macerich's rejection underpin the value of Class A malls, said Cowen and Co analyst James Sullivan.

"They only get sold when a seller chooses to sell them," he said. "Mall development just isn't happening today. That makes the ones that are in place increasingly valuable."

The uniqueness of upscale malls gives them "fortress-like" characteristics, as Sullivan and other REIT analysts point out.

"As we say in the real estate business, malls are not fungible," Sullivan said. "You can't just turn around and build another one in the same market."

The only U.S. regional mall under construction is the International Market Place in Hawaii, a property controlled by Taubman Centers Inc (TCO.N).

Macerich shares were down 5.9 percent at $79.34 in afternoon trading, while Simon rose 1.3 percent to $198.24.

MALLS VS. SHARES

Upscale mall valuations are generally the highest in the real estate industry, but their operators' shares still trade at a discount to the individual assets, Sullivan said.

General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N), the second-largest U.S. REIT behind Simon, sold a stake in its Ala Moana shopping center in Hawaii to Australian pension fund AustralianSuper in March at a 3.7 cap rate, Sullivan said.

A cap rate is the net operating income of a property divided by its price. The lower this measure is, the higher the asset's price.

While Sullivan said Ala Moana was an exceptional asset, its cap rate suggested the better mall REITs have lower values than what their assets are selling for in the private market.

To reflect a 4.0 cap rate, Macerich shares would have to rise to $115 from about $80 today, according to BMO Capital Markets analyst Paul Adornato. He said in an interview two weeks ago that Simon's first bid of $91 a share on March 9 equated to a 4.8 cap rate.

Sandler O'Neil + Partners analyst Alex Goldfarb said Simon CEO David Simon would not let Macerich's rejection of his bid discourage him. The company has bid for and was rejected by Taubman Centers and General Growth in the past.

Sandler O'Neil said it expected to receive or intended to seek compensation from both Macerich and Simon for investment banking services in the next three months.

"David is extremely shrewd and has run an incredible company," Goldfarb said. "They'll certainly find other investment opportunities."

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)