Macerich Co's (MAC.N) fourth largest shareholder, Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS.N), asked the shopping mall company on Wednesday to produce a plan that will deliver as much value as the takeover offer by Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N) it turned down last month.

The comments, made by Cohen & Steers' Executive Chairman Martin Cohen to Reuters on the sidelines of the NYU REIT Symposium in New York, make the investment manager the largest Macerich shareholder to publicly criticize the company after it rejected a sweetened offer of $95.50 per share by Simon, equivalent to $23.2 billion including debt.

"At least give us a plan of how Macerich will exceed Simon's offer over time," Cohen said, adding that he favored Simon's offer.

A Macerich spokesman declined to comment.

Cohen & Steers owns 6.35 percent of Macerich's common stock, according to Thomson Reuters data. It is one of the biggest investors in real estate investment trusts and is also a shareholder in Simon, as well as other major real estate companies such as Equity Residential (EQR.N), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) and SL Green Realty Corp (SLG.N).

Smaller Macerich investor, Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, headed by activist investor Jonathan Litt, is also currently challenging Macerich with a proposal for a slate of four directors to its board.

Macerich is seeking to quash Land & Buildings nominations in court, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters. Macerich's complaint in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City states Land and Buildings was not a shareholder by March 20, the date of record when shareholders can vote in upcoming board member elections and make nominations.

A merger between Indianapolis-based Simon and Santa Monica, California-based Macerich would have joined the No. 1 and No. 3 U.S. shopping mall owners. Simon argued the deal would boost their ability to negotiate leases with store owners at a time when mall operators are experiencing a fall in traffic as consumers take to shopping online, which is more convenient and often cheaper.

Macerich countered that Simon's offer "substantially" undervalued it. It adopted a poison pill, or a shareholder rights plan, with a 10 percent trigger, and changed its board structure to thwart a hostile takeover.

(Editing by Miral Fahmy)