Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O) has agreed to acquire Macquarie Group Ltd's (MQG.AX) equipment finance unit for around $380 million to bolster its equipment leasing business, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A deal could be announced as early this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deal is not yet public.

Representatives for Macquarie and Huntington declined to comment.

Macquarie Equipment Finance, is part of the bank's leasing and lending division and makes loans to hospitals for equipment. It also provides other services, such as asset management and equipment trading.

An auction for the unit began three months ago and attracted several bidders, a third person familiar with the situation said.

Macquarie bought the unit, then named CIT Systems Leasing, from CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) in 2008. At the time of the acquisition, the business had $700 million of assets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, a bank holding company, operates through its subsidiary, the Huntington National Bank. The Columbus, Ohio-based bank offers banking services, automobile financing, equipment leasing and other financial products and services.

At the end of 2013, Huntington had 695 branches in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

