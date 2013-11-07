Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) is set to make an $800 million all-cash offer for Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L) Scottish Widows asset management arm in the next two weeks, which could push Aberdeen Asset Management out of the race, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Aberdeen said last month it was in talks to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Britain's Lloyds.

Under the agreement, part state-owned Lloyds would end up owning a stake in Aberdeen as payment, along with deferred cash payments conditional on the business's future performance.

However, Aberdeen's plan to issue shares has diminished its attractiveness, the Journal said in its report citing people familiar with the matter. It added that Lloyds is expected to make a decision on the sale by November 22. (link.reuters.com/tum54v)

Lloyds hired Deutsche Bank in April to advise on the sale of the business, which according to analysts would help the lender meet regulatory demands to raise more capital.

UK banks are having to consider further disposals after the Bank of England said they must raise extra capital by the end of the year, to be in a position to absorb future loan losses.

Lloyds declined to comment on the matter and Macquarie Group could not be reached outside regular business hours.

