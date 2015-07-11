ANTANANARIVO The International Monetary Fund said it had trimmed Madagascar's 2015 growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 5 percent, citing poor weather and falling commodity prices and warned output may be even lower due to a strike at state-owned Air Madagascar.

Patrick Imam, the IMF's Madagascar country representative, told Reuters the economy of mineral-rich Madagascar had been badly hit by extreme weather, including cyclones and droughts, and a decline in commodity prices on global markets.

"The hope was that on all fronts things would start improving, but there were quite a few external shocks which hit the economy hard," he said in the capital Antananarivo.

Madagascar's economy has been struggling since a 2009 coup which scared off foreign investors and prompted donors to cut aid. A peaceful election in late 2013 saw aid flows resume but the new government has had difficulties introducing economic reforms.

Imam said the new 3.5 percent estimate might be trimmed again as it does not include the impact from the month-long strikes at Air Madagascar, which have cut nearly all domestic flights and crippled the tourism sector.

The World Bank estimates tourism accounts for about 25 percent of the Indian Ocean island's export earnings, which are heavily reliant on Air Madagascar to bring in tourists looking for sun and a tropical island with some unique flora and fauna.

The airline's senior executives have been replaced, but analysts say it will take time to turn around the loss-making company that is still grappling with strikers. Their complaints relate to pay structure, some disciplinary measures and political meddling.

Imam said political uncertainty and power cuts by the state-run Jirama power firm would also hurt growth and investment.

He said the situation was difficult for investors. "As long as they don’t have political stability, however defined, it will be very hard for them to start investing."

Parliament voted to impeach the president in May, a move a court overturned, while lawmakers have also tried to sack the prime minister and his cabinet.

