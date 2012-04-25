MOSCOW Russia does not rule out temporary restrictions on meat imports from the United States in response to the first reported U.S. case of mad cow disease in six years, Russia's animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said.

"We consider all options. In a case of serious threat, we will also consider the possibility of imposing restrictions. For now, we do not have enough information to make a decision," Rosselkhoznadzor spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said on Wednesday.

U.S. authorities reported the country's first case of mad cow disease in six years on Tuesday, swiftly assuring consumers and global importers there was no danger of meat from the California dairy cow entering the food chain.

Russia requested documents from American authorities on the outbreak and the planned response, Alekseenko said.

"We will decide what to do as soon as we receive the information," he added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)