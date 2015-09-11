Montreal Madonna has kicked off her "Rebel Heart" tour in Canada, the first leg of a North American tour that will include dates in New York, Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.

The 57 year-old singer belted out a mix of classic hits from her 30-year long career, new songs from her "Rebel Heart" album, and played guitar on a remix of her 1983 hit "Burning Up."

The tour moves to Europe in November.