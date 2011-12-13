Magellan Health Services Inc (MGLN.O) on Tuesday forecast a profit for the next year that came in below market estimates.

The company, which provides services to insurance companies and various governmental agencies, expects a profit of $3.25-$3.89 per share for 2012. Analysts, on average, were expecting $4.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magellan expects net revenue in the range of $3.20-$3.40 billion, higher than analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion.

For 2011, Magellan raised its earnings per share outlook slightly to $3.75-$4.36 from its earlier forecast of $3.73-$4.34 per share.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)