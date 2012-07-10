Israel's MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd (CALL.O), which provides internet-based telephone services, raised its estimates for the second quarter and the full year, prompted by strong sales of a new device that can directly connect to a home phone to make unlimited calls.

The company's shares rose more than 17 percent to $21.84 on Tuesday morning on the Nasdaq.

MagicJack Plus -- the company's newest offering -- can be directly connected to a home phone without the need to be attached to a computer to make calls. Earlier models needed a computer to make calls.

MagicJack said in early June that economic weakness in the United States should continue to benefit it as more people opt for its services to lower their telephone bills and forecast strong second-quarter numbers.

The company's stock has gone up by more than a third since MagicJack gave its June forecast.

During the quarter, the company also launched a free application (app) that helps users without a phone number leave behind a callback number. The app is targeted at Apple Inc's APPL.O iPhone and devices running on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android platform.

Though the basic app is free, many users buy vanity numbers, international minutes and other upgrades that bring in revenue for MagicJack.

The company now expects a second-quarter profit of between 48 cents and 52 cents per share. It had, a month ago, said its second-quarter profit is likely to exceed 43 cents. Analysts expect earnings of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also updated its revenue estimate for the quarter to between $37.5 million and $38.5 million. Last month, it had said second-quarter revenue was likely to exceed $36 million. Analysts estimate a revenue of $35.9 million in the quarter.

MagicJack also raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.50 and $1.80 per share from the earlier $1.25 to $1.70 per share.

The company is expected to report a full-year profit of $1.36 per share, according to the average estimate from two analysts.

MagicJack is set to launch new products during the third and fourth quarters, including a Wifi version of its application.

(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)