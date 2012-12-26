NEW DELHI India has rejected a proposal by autos-to-software conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) to set up a joint venture with Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, a government statement said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, the companies were to invest about 1 billion rupees ($18.2 million) to develop and manufacture naval systems.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board of the Finance Ministry also approved 12 proposals of foreign direct investment amounting to about 8.02 billion rupees.

($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees)

