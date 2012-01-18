Video game publisher Majesco Entertainment Co (COOL.O) lost about a third of its value a day after it forecast a weak 2012 on higher selling and marketing costs, making it the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq.

The company expects these costs, primarily related to the launch of its new Zumba dance-exercise game title -- Zumba Rush -- for Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Xbox 360 Kinect, to grow by about 20 percent this year.

Majesco could struggle to achieve its 2012 revenue forecast if Zumba Fitness sales -- which accounts for about 70 percent of its total revenue -- fall unexpectedly, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter wrote in a note to clients.

"Given the precipitous drop in sales experienced by dance games in recent years and the faddish nature of different fitness regimens, we believe that the company must continue to focus on developing additional top-tier franchises in addition to increasing the number of Zumba releases year after year," the analyst added.

The "Zumba Fitness" game, launched in 2010 and based on motion-sensing technology, has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and continues to be one of the top-ranked games in the United States and United Kingdom.

Shares of the Edison, New Jersey-based company were trading down 27 percent at $2.18 on Wednesday morning. They touched a more than three-month low of $2.10 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)