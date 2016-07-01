Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
Walt Disney Co has agreed to buy a 33 percent stake in the video unit of Major League Baseball's digital arm, MLB Advanced Media, in a deal that values the business at about $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg earlier reported that Disney agreed to buy the 33 percent stake for $3.5 billion.
Disney and Major League Baseball could not be immediately reached for comment.
Disney will also retain a four-year option to buy an additional one-third stake, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2993IWQ)
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.