Panera Bread shares jump on report of possible sale
Shares of Panera Bread Co rose 8 percent to a record high on Monday on a report that the bakery cafe chain was considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest.
MakerBot, a privately held 3D printer maker, is in talks with unidentified suitors to sell itself, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The New York-based startup had been in discussions over raising $300 million in venture capital that led to interest from possible acquirers, the paper said. (link.reuters.com/wun68t)
It is not certain that the talks will lead to a buyout, and instead the four-year-old company's investors may raise more venture capital to build its business further, the Journal said.
MakerBot could not be immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
3D printer makers have been gaining attention as they turn an evolving technology used by manufacturers toward consumers, offering the chance of making everything from toys to tools at home. MakerBot's plug-and-play 3D printer models, which make objects by laying down layers of material, include the Replicator 2X.
(Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co , the Justice Department said on Monday.
U.S. handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co will spend a few more weeks negotiating a potential sale of the company after receiving an offer last week from Coach Inc , three people said on Monday on condition of anonymity.