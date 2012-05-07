MAKO Surgical Corp MAKO.O cut its annual sales projections for a key product as the medical device maker sold fewer-than-expected numbers of its RIO robotic surgery systems in the first quarter, sending its shares down 30 percent after the bell.

Mako now expects to sell 52 to 58 RIO systems -- a robotic-arm interactive system used for minimally invasive knee procedures -- during the year. It had previously forecast sales of 56 to 62 RIO systems.

The company sold six RIO systems in the quarter, down from the 18 it sold in the fourth quarter.

Net loss for the first-quarter widened to $11.7 million, or 28 cents share, from $11 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose 51 percent to $19.6 million.

However, analysts had expected a loss of 20 cents a share, on revenue of $23.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, the orthopedic device maker backed its forecast of 11,000 to 13,000 MAKOplasty procedures -- a procedure for total hip arthroplasty and partial knee resurfacing.

MAKO's shares were trading down at $29.00 in extended trade, after closing at $41.40 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)