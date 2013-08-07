Oil prices rise, near one-month highs
NEW YORK Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's industrial production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, missing expectations, data from the Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of 14 economists had forecast factory output to rise to 3.8 percent in June, improving slightly from a month ago, although economists cautioned that continued weakness in external demand would weigh on the country's domestic-oriented industries.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of beaten-down shopping-mall retailers bounced back on Thursday after March sales figures from L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret, were not as bad as feared.
SAO PAULO Falling inventories of goods from steel to ethanol and cosmetics suggest Brazilian firms are finally turning the corner after years of disappointing earnings, potentially extending a stock rally that has so far been built largely on hope.