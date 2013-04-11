Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's shipping firm MISC Bhd (MISC.KL) said on Thursday that the country's pension fund, the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), has accepted the revised buyout offer at 5.50 ringgit per share made by state oil group Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)PETR.UL.
The announcement came three days after MISC said the revised $3 billion offer from shareholder Petronas to buy out all remaining stock was not fair, but reasonable enough in view of over-capacity in the shipping industry that the company faces.
The acceptances by EPF raised Petronas' equity stake in MISC to 79.77 percent from 70.27 percent previously. Petronas has garnered an additional eight percent from other MISC shareholders since it first made the offer in February.
Shares of MISC closed 0.18 percent lower at 5.41 ringgit per share, underperforming the benchmark index's .KLSE 0.64 percent rise.
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.