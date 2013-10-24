KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian builder Protasco Bhd (PRTO.KL) has won a 578.5 million ringgit ($182.61 million) job to build apartments for government servants in the country's administrative capital of Putrajaya, the firm said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday.

Protasco said it was appointed by state-run Putrajaya Corporation to develop 1,680 apartment units under an affordable housing scheme known as the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme.

The project is expected to be completed within two years, Protasco said.

Protasco shares closed down 0.7 percent at 1.33 ringgit on Wednesday, underperforming the broader market .KLSE that rose 0.60 percent.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)