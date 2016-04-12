PENANG, Malaysia - Workers at a construction site in the district of Paya Terubong found what could be the biggest snake ever captured, a python measuring nearly eight-meters (26-ft) long.

They called Civil Defense Department workers, who nabbed the huge snake that had been slithering under a tree on Thursday. It was taken to the department office in Sungai Ara. The Guardian newspaper in London reported the snake had died after laying an egg on Sunday.

The longest snake in captivity is a python measuring 7.67 meters (25 ft 2 in) long, which is housed at "The Edge of Hell Haunted House" in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Guinness World Records.