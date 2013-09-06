Specialty pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt Plc said its experimental painkiller significantly reduced the intensity of pain in patients who had undergone a surgical removal of bunions.

The drug, MNK-795, showed statistically significant improvement in pain scores over 48 hours, compared to a placebo in a late-stage trial.

During the study, subjects took two tablets of MNK-795 every 12 hours. The drug is also designed to resist abuse.

The drug is a combination of two older pain drugs acetaminophen and oxycodone. The combination, already available as generics in the market, is highly addictive and often abused by snorting or by injecting into the muscles or veins.

Endo Pharmaceuticals' Percocet and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Tylox are branded versions of the drug.

BMO Capital Markets analyst David Maris said MNK-795 sales could peak at $200 million by 2017.

Dublin-based Mallinckrodt, spun off from Covidien Plc in July, said common side effects associated with the drug included nausea, dizziness and headaches.

Shares of the company were up about 2 percent at $45.97 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

(This story corrects in the third paragraph the frequency of dosage to say two MNK-795 tablets taken every 12 hours, not once a day. Also removes BMO Capital Markets analyst quote in the fourth paragraph)

(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)