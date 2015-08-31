Faulty new UK one-pound coins fetching a mint on eBay
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
Brave contestants run up a grease-covered pole attached at an angle to a barge in a harbor in Malta during an annual religious festival in the town of St. Julian's. The aim of the gostra competition, which dates back to the Middle Ages, is to snatch flags at the end of the slippery 10-metre (33-foot) pole before falling into the water.
The festival marks the feast day of St. Julian. At dusk hunters fire rifles from the top of a building overlooking the harbor in honor of the saint.
LONDON Sharp-eyed collectors have spotted slight flaws in some of Britain's new, ultra-secure one-pound coins and have been trying to sell them online for up to 5,000 times their face value.
LONDON Anna Wintour, the British-born editor of U.S. Vogue, was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Friday for services to fashion and journalism.