LONDON Hedge fund manager Man Group reported on Thursday a sharp jump in funds under management (FuM) and a surprise fifth successive quarter of net inflows in the last three months, sending its share price up in a generally weaker market.

The world's biggest listed hedge fund firm said FuM rose by 25 percent to $72.3 billion in the third quarter, edging closer towards its highest ever level of $79.5 billion hit in mid-2008.

Its acquisitions of money managers Numeric and Pine Grove added $16.2 billion of assets but the quarterly net inflow of $400 million beat analysts' forecasts that predicted an outflow.

The net flows, however, came below the $700 million seen in the same period last year and half the amount it received in the three months to June this year.

A large investment by an institution from the Asia-Pacific region into Man Group's computer-driven AHL fund offset capital outflows from its GLG unit, as the firm benefited from its diversified investment product range.

"Man Group is experiencing sustained momentum in its business and we note that AHL recently hit another high," Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets wrote.

"With the balance sheet and cost base both in good shape, we believe that shareholders should benefit from greater scale, higher performance fees, an increasing operating profit margin, and ongoing net inflows."

Man Group's shares were up just over 5 percent at 114.6 pence by 0957 GMT, having reached 117 pence earlier in the session, while the FTSE All Shares Index was down 1.7 percent. The share price is up 36 percent so far this year, while the All-Share index is down 9.7 percent.

However, the shares have collapsed to a fraction of their 2008 peak of over 625 pence and the firm has been restructuring to reduce dependence on the computer-driven AHL fund that took a heavy battering in the aftermath of the financial crisis six years ago.

The AHL fund, its fund of funds and discretionary long-only products made money, while discretionary alternatives and quant long-only funds lost during the last quarter.

Performance gains in its funds added $900 million to its assets, while negative foreign exchange movements cut the FuM total by $2.9 billion, it said on Thursday.

"Whilst there is a solid sales pipeline in place, and we are seeing increased appetite in long-only strategies and for managed accounts, our outlook for flows is mixed and willdepend on performance," Chief Executive Manny Roman said.

