BOSTON Working on building your network and doing something you like can be more beneficial when unemployed than pounding the pavement or sitting at the computer endlessly refreshing monster.com, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org

"Being unemployed can be unnerving. But don't try to ease your anxiety by pounding the pavement 40 hours a week. In fact, don't spend more than one or two hours a day looking for a job.

Instead, spend your time building relationships and doing things you care about. Most people find work through their networks, not job postings. Go out to lunch with former colleagues, call up old friends, or work on a volunteer basis.

The key is to broaden and deepen your network so that people will notice your passion, commitment, and skill. Then they will either hire you, or help you get hired."

Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Guide to Getting a Job."

